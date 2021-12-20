San Diego's Forecast Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021: Clouds build as rain pushes toward CA

A Frost Advisory is in place yet again Sunday night, this time just for local deserts. However, Sunday night will bring cold conditions to most of San Diego County, with inland valleys and mountains nearing freezing and deserts dropping below freezing. That advisory ends at 8 a.m. Monday.

The next couple of days remain dry, but clouds will gradually build as a system pushes toward California. Rain arrives in Northern California Tuesday, then pushes down the coast through Wednesday, arriving in San Diego County Wednesday evening. Any rain Wednesday will remain light, then the biggest push for rain chances will be Thursday, lingering into Friday morning. Rain totals could surpass an inch.

Rain might take a pause Friday before a second storm arrives, this one is not as wet but much colder, meaning rain totals won't be as high and snow levels will drop. That storm lingers into Sunday, meaning rain chances begin Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 54-62°

Deserts: 65-70°

