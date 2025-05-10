San Diego's Forecast Saturday May 10 - It's a hot one today!

Happy Saturday, San Diego!

Get ready for a hot one, temperatures today will run well above average across the county.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, where highs will mostly land in the 90s. A few spots even, in the 100s.

Even the coast won’t offer much relief form the heat today, coastal highs will reach up to 83 degrees. Still, it’ll be the coolest spot in the region, so if you don’t have AC, heading to the beach might be your best bet!

Up in the mountains, temps will climb into the upper 80s, though areas like Campo could push into the mid-90s. And for the deserts, expect scorching highs between 104 and 109 degrees.

Looking ahead to Mother’s Day tomorrow, it’ll still be warm, though slightly cooler than today. Temps will stay 8 to 20 degrees above average, all under partly cloudy skies.

By Monday, we’ll finally catch a break. Temperatures will fall back to more comfortable levels: 60s at the coast, mid-70s inland. Plus, the marine layer returns, bringing patchy drizzle in the morning and slower clearing in the afternoon.

As we head toward the end of next week, temperatures will trend slightly cooler, near or even a little below average.

And today, we’re also keeping an eye on potential record highs places like Ramona, Alpine, Vista, Campo, and Palomar Mountain are challenging old records, and spots like Chula Vista, Escondido, and Borrego Springs are getting awfully close.

Stay cool out there San Diego!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-89°

Inland: 93-100°

Mountains: 80-96°

Deserts: 104-109°

