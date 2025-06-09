San Diego's forecast: Monday June 9th

Happy Monday San Diego!

If you’ve been wondering where the sun went, don’t worry, it’s not on vacation — It’s just June Gloom doing what it does best: rolling in those gray skies like clockwork.

We’re kicking off the week with that familiar marine layer hanging around. Expect cloudy mornings, a midday break with a bit of sunshine, and a return to overcast skies by evening, especially in the coast and inland.

Temperatures are holding steady around average:

Today's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 80-86°

Deserts: 101-108°

But in the deserts, things are heating up fast, with above-average temps and triple digits all week. This afternoon could also bring gusty winds, 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in some spots. Things will calm a bit Tuesday before those breezes make a comeback Wednesday afternoon.

And speaking of Wednesday, that’s when the San Diego County Fair opens! Temperatures will be just a tad warmer, peaking in the low 70s and bottom out in the low 60s. Don’t count on full sunshine, marine layer will be present in the morning and evening. Still, pack the sunscreen! UV rays can sneak through even when it’s cloudy.

By the weekend, we’ll start warming up across the region, and the desert could hit 111 degrees.

Have a great start to your week San Diego!

