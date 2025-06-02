San Diego's forecast Monday June 2nd - Leaving the humidity behind!

Happy Monday!

After a muggy weekend due to a storm system down south, San Diego is finally catching a break from the unusual humidity.

Today is bringing us cooler, drier air across the region, with temperatures dipping below weekend highs, and sitting around average temps for this time of year.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 96-100°

Expect a cloudy start to your day in the coast and inland areas, but sunshine will peak through once the marine layer burns off by noon.

If you're headed to the beach today, a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through tomorrow for the entire San Diego County coastline. That means strong rip currents and waves up to 6 feet are expected. If you’re heading into the water, take extra caution, or consider staying on the sand.

Looking ahead for tomorrow we have a slight chance of rain in the mountains and deserts, and partially cloudy skies will hover throughout the day.

By Wednesday we'll cool down a couple of degrees region-wide but we'll warm up once again by the weekend, when sunshine returns once again.

By the weekend, mountain areas will warm into the 80s, and deserts could soar back into the triple digits. Enjoy the break from the humidity and have a great work week San Diego!

