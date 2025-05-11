San Diego's Forecast for Sunday, May 11: A warm Mother's day all across!

Yesterday brought the heat, with record-breaking temperatures across the region. But for this Mother’s Day, the scorching temps are starting to ease up.

We’ll still be warmer than average today, and a few spots like Palomar Mountain and Borrego Springs could set new records. But overall, it won’t be quite as hot as yesterday.

Here’s what you can expect for today’s highs:

Coast: 72-86°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 83-91°

Deserts: 100-107°

The biggest cool down will be along the coast and inland areas, while the mountains and deserts stay much warmer than usual. But good news — cooler air is on the way! By Tuesday, temperatures will drop 20 to 40 degrees across the board.

If you’re west of the mountains, expect some overnight and morning fog today and tomorrow. And for the mountains and deserts, breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday, with desert gusts over 50 miles per hour kicking up some dust to start the week.

Happy Mother’s Day, San Diego!

