San Diego's forecast for Monday July 14th

If you liked the mild weekend weather, good news, not much is changing this week!

Here’s what you can expect for today:

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 79-88°

Mountains: 88-93°

Deserts: 107-112°

We’re staying right around average for this time of year, though the deserts will still be toasty before a slight cool down later this week.

The marine layer will be hanging out over the coast and inland areas in the mornings, especially early in the week. Inland areas should clear up by late morning, but coastal spots might stay a bit cloudier throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we could see temperatures drop slightly across the board, even dipping below average in some areas. The mountains will feel it the most, with temps dropping about 10 degrees from where they start the week.

And keep an eye on the end of the week, monsoon moisture is expected to roll in Thursday through Sunday, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains. Things might feel a bit muggy then.

Stay cool and enjoy the start of your week!

