San Diego's forecast for Monday April 14th

Happy Monday, San Diego!

What a difference a few days makes. We went from summer-like sunshine and heat just a few days ago…back to cooler temps and cloudier skies.

Today’s highs are similar to the weekend. Coastal areas will be seeing low to upper 60s, valleys are in the low 70s, the mountains with slightly higher than average temperatures in the upper 60s and the deserts staying warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Most areas, except the desert, are going to start the day with clouds and fog, especially in the closer you are to the coast. Expect some clearing by midday, but it’s starting to feel like May Gray is creeping in early.

Big changes coming midweek, temperatures will drop below average by Wednesday, and we could see a chance of rain by late Thursday night rolling into Friday, bring your umbrella!

Rain totals aren’t expected to be too much, the mountains could see up to a quarter of an inch by Saturday.

The good news? Warmer, sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

Have a great week!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 70-73°

Mountains: 67-75°

Deserts: 85-91°

