San Diego's Forecast for June 6, 2022: Warming into the weekend

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast into the weekend with the heat peaking Saturday. The coast will be the place to beat the heat as it remains comfortable due to the marine layer and stubborn clouds lingering at some beaches.

Fair for opening day at the fair! Increasing sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at Del Mar today.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s inland to potentially mid-90s for the hotter spots, like Ramona and Alpine, by Saturday. The mountains will soar into the 80s and top out near 90 when the heat peaks Saturday. Dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures top out between 110 to 117 degrees; an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from Thursday to Sunday.

The days are getting longer as summer is just around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 2:13am on June 21st. Longer days mean shorter nights and less cooling leading to warmer nights this week as temperatures will only drop into the 60s for most coast, inland and mountain areas by the mornings while we'll see 70s and 80s in the deserts. Our warming ocean water temperatures are also leading to warmer overnight temperatures.

Temperatures cool-off back near average next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 83-95°

Deserts: 105-110°

