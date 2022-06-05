San Diego's Forecast for June 5, 2022: Warming this week

Get ready for a warm-up!

The first couple of days of the new week remain mild and on track with seasonal average. Then, starting around Tuesday/Wednesday, temperatures start to pick up. Inland valleys go from lower 80s Monday to upper 80s by Saturday. Mountains also jump about 10º in the span of a few days. Deserts are already in the triple digits as of this weekend, and will continue to climb into the 112-115º range by the end of the week. The Friday through Sunday range will bring the hottest temperatures.

The only area that won't see a major jump in temperatures is the coast. There will be slight warming up to the mid-70s into the end of the week, but daytime highs won't jump too drastically. The marine layer will come and go overnight along the coast, with faster mixing as the week progresses.

Monday's highs:

Coast: 68-74º

Inland: 75-84º

Mountains: 78-88º

Deserts: 103-108º

