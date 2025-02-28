San Diego's Forecast for Feb. 28, 2025: Big weather changes ahead as March arrives

Clouds are blanketing coastal and inland valley communities this morning, though visibility remains unaffected. These clouds are also providing a mild start to the day, but don’t get too comfortable—temperatures will drop significantly this afternoon. Expect a dramatic cool-down, with coastal and valley areas plunging 13 to 17 degrees and deserts nearly 10 degrees cooler. The mountains will see more subtle shifts.

As February fades, so does the recent warmth. Onshore flow returns today, ushering in cooler, cloudier conditions. Beginning Saturday, daily chances for showers persist through next week, with the most widespread rain arriving Sunday and Monday.

The first in a series of storms moves in tonight, bringing scattered showers and strong westerly winds most of Saturday. Gusts could reach 50 mph, especially in passes, canyons, and foothill communities. Winds will peak Saturday afternoon before easing overnight.

Sunday’s second storm will be colder and wetter, delivering widespread rain and lowering snow levels. Initially around 5,500 feet, snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet, depending on how much cold air filters in. This will determine which mountain areas see accumulating snow.

A third storm is on the horizon for Wednesday and Thursday, though its exact path remains uncertain.

Expect temperatures to keep dropping through Monday, dipping below seasonal norms, before a slight warm-up by midweek.

Additionally, a west swell will generate high surf today, with waves up to 8 feet and strong rip currents. With rain runoff and rough seas, it’s best to stay out of the water this weekend.

Stay updated on these storms with the 10News Pinpoint Weather team on air and social media.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-78°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 66-73°

Deserts: 81-84°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.