San Diego Forecast for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023: Chance for showers and gusty winds

The chance of rain lingers across San Diego County Sunday. The chance is 20 percent or less with the biggest chance in our mountain communities.

Chances for Precipiation:

Coast: 14-17%

Inland: 16%

Mountains: 15-20%

Deserts: 0-2%

While tropical moisture dries up, a low-pressure system is moving inland and is triggering gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory begins in the mountains and deserts Sunday at 11 a.m and lasts until Monday at 5 a.m. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour in our mountain communities and 55 mph in our desert communities.

Temperatures remain below average, but temperatures will rise by Thursday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-76°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 68-81°

Deserts: 94-99°

Labor Day Highs:

Coast:72-77°

Inland: 76 to 81°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 94°

