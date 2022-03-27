Pacific storm to hit San Diego County with rain on Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A rainstorm was expected to hit San Diego County Monday, with scattered light showers arriving along the coast around rush hour Monday morning and heavier showers to follow midday as a cold front sweeps from the coast and into the mountains.

Peak rainfall rates could reach .5 inch per hour, but the band will move quickly so flooding issues, if any, would be localized, the National Weather Service said.

A break may develop Monday afternoon, except along the coastal slopes of the mountains, where upslope flow may support continued rain and high elevation snowfall.

RELATED: Atmospheric river bringing beneficial rain to San Diego

Another area of widespread showers could develop after 4 p.m. as much colder air aloft destabilizes the atmosphere. There could be a few thunderstorms as well.

Heavy rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.75 an inch per hour were possible, but should be isolated. River flooding was unlikely since the hours of rain were expected to be limited, but the smaller creeks and streams may swell and overflow their banks where heavier rainfall rates are concentrated. Urban flooding was a threat as well in poorly drained areas.

Scattered showers could continue through Monday night, with lighter rainfall overall. Any heavy snowfall was expected to be above 6,000 feet.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 64 to 69 degrees with overnight lows of 49 to 54. Inland valley highs were expected to be 72 to 77 with overnight lows of 45 to 52.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 67 to 75 with overnight lows of 38 to 45, and highs in the deserts will be 90 to 95 with overnight lows of 53 to 62.

Along coastal waters Monday, wind gusts may reach or exceed 25 knots at times. Gusty winds combined with rough, choppy seas could lead to conditions hazardous to small craft. A longer period swell may develop Monday night into Tuesday, which with the wind waves, could result in combined seas close to 10 feet in the outer waters. Conditions should improve on Wednesday.

At area beaches, a longer period west swell was likely to develop Monday night and continue through Tuesday. This could bring elevated surf of 6- 8 feet along with enhanced risks for rip currents. The surf was likely to subside Tuesday night and Wednesday.