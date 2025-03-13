NWS confirms an EF0 tornado hit Los Angeles County overnight

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An EF0 tornado hit a Los Angeles County neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says the tornado happened around 3:15 a.m. in Pico Rivera, lasting about two minutes and reaching peak winds of 85 miles per hour.

A team of six meteorologists surveyed the damage that spread across four blocks near Glencannon Drive and Church Street, per NWS. Multiple trees were knocked down, as well as a few power lines.

Here is the official report from our Storm Survey team with regard to the #PicoRivera #tornado early this morning:https://t.co/te8O8tAR8T



Officially an EF0. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2025

No injuries were reported in this tornado.

"This is a part of a larger Pacific storm system that brought significant rainfall and flooding impacts, as well as strong winds to a large portion of coastal California," meteorologist Ariel Cohen with the National Weather Service said during a press conference. "This activity did spawn what we have determined to be a tornado."

The KABC news helicopter flew above the damage, seeing at least a dozen uprooted trees fallen on cars and front lawns. From a glance, it didn't appear there was any significant damage to homes, but shingles were ripped off of some roofs.

One resident KABC spoke to was rattled awake by the strong wind.

"I looked out the window and (there) was lightning and the wind was just swirling around. It was making a swishing sound, and then everybody in the house woke up," said resident Carole Macias.

Following the tornado, people were asking how frequent that kind of weather event is in LA.

On X, NWS Los Angeles said although they aren't common, they're not exactly rare, either.