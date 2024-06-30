Natay's Sunday Forecast: warm and sunny around the county, excessive heat warning for deserts

Warmer temperatures are expected around the county for Sunday. Highs are well above normal for the start of the week.

An excessive heat watch was upgraded to an excessive heat warning for the desert communities. Temperatures could reach 110 to 118 degrees. The warning will last until Friday evening. A prolonged heat wave is expected for inland areas next week, including the Fourth of July holiday. High temperatures will decrease slightly on Monday but heatwave temperatures will slowly increase on Tuesday.

Night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through much of next week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-86°

Inland: 84-100°

Mountains: 92-102°

Deserts: 112-116°

