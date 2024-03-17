Natay's Sunday Forecast: mostly sunny, chance of showers for mountains & foothills

Partly cloudy conditions for the coast and inland communities Sunday morning. Clouds will shift bringing in most sunny conditions for the afternoon hours.

Periods of showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms are possible in the mountain and foothills this afternoon and evening. Chances of precipitation continue through Tuesday.

Spring begins on Tuesday. Warmer temperatures expected as a weak high pressure system builds into the region. San Diego county will also see drier conditions mid-week.

Cooler, cloudier and windier conditions could return by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 62-69°

Mountains: 55-63°

Deserts: 73-76°