Natay's Sunday Forecast: mostly sunny, chance of showers for mountains & foothills

Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 13:24:32-04

Partly cloudy conditions for the coast and inland communities Sunday morning. Clouds will shift bringing in most sunny conditions for the afternoon hours.

Periods of showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms are possible in the mountain and foothills this afternoon and evening. Chances of precipitation continue through Tuesday.

Spring begins on Tuesday. Warmer temperatures expected as a weak high pressure system builds into the region. San Diego county will also see drier conditions mid-week.

Cooler, cloudier and windier conditions could return by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 65-70°
Inland: 62-69°
Mountains: 55-63°
Deserts: 73-76°

