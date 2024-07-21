Natay's Sunday Forecast: heat alerts extended to mid-week

Coastal communities woke up to low clouds and fog on this Sunday but these areas will see mostly sunny conditions toward the late morning and afternoon hours.

High pressure over the southwest will continue to bring very hot temperatures for the inland areas, along with warm nights. A heat advisory was extended for the the inland and mountain communities. Temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees.

Greater heat risks for the deserts. An excessive heat warning was also extended. Temperatures could soar up to 115 degrees this weekend. Both heat alerts are expected to last until Wednesday evening.

The return of monsoonal moisture will bring more humid conditions for Monday through Thursday. This will also bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts toward the mid-week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 87-103°

Mountains: 95-105°

Deserts: 114-118°

