Natay's Saturday Forecast: Weekend warm up, 5-10 degrees above average

Warm and sunny conditions on tap for this weekend. Coastal communities will see low clouds and fog Saturday before uneven clearing in the afternoon hours. High 80s expected in the inland and mountain communities Saturday with the deserts sitting in the triple digits.

An excessive heat watch will go into effect Sunday morning for the desert communities. Temperatures could reach 110 to 116 degrees. The watch will last until Friday. A prolonged heat wave is expected for inland areas next week, including the Fourth of July holiday. High temperatures will decrease slightly on Monday but heatwave temperatures will slowly increase on Tuesday.

Night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through much of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 81-96°

Mountains: 89-99°

Deserts: 110-113°