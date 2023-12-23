Watch Now
Natay's Saturday Forecast: slight chance of rain, sunshine returns for Christmas

Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 23, 2023
The county is drying out after heavy rain storms swept through over the last few days. On Saturday, there is a slight chance for light showers in the morning hours before clearing out in the afternoon. We will continue to see partly cloudy conditions Saturday and Sunday before the sun makes a full return on Christmas Day.

In the mountain and desert communities, area winds from the west will bring in gusts up to 30mph.

Through early next week, nights will be a little cooler but remain above average. Temperatures will cool down into the final week of December with a slight chance of showers around late Friday into Saturday.

Saturday highs:

  • Coast: 63 to 67 degrees
  • Inland: 57 to 65 degrees
  • Mountains: 48 to 58 degrees
  • Desert: 69 to 72 degrees
