Natay's Saturday Forecast: Mornings start with June gloom, afternoon sunshine

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 01, 2024
A gloomy start for the first day of June. Clouds and patchy fog linger in the coastal and inland communities for the morning hours. This will be the trend as into early next week. The marine layer will move out bringing in sunshine for the afternoon hours.

For this weekend, high temperatures will be a few degrees below average for neighborhoods west of the mountains. Warmer temperatures will occur in the mountains and deserts, slightly above average. Conditions will gradually warm for much of next week.

Wind gusts, up to 35mph, are expected to pick up in the afternoon hours this weekend for the mountains and deserts.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 66-73°
Inland: 72-82°
Mountains: 78-88°
Deserts: 102-106°

