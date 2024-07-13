Natay's Saturday Forecast: Excessive heat remains in the deserts, monsoon moisture brings chance of showers

Marine layer bringing in the low clouds and fog for the coastal communities and some western valleys. The coastline will see partial clearing by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for the coast and inland areas throughout the weekend.

Increase temperatures will remain for the desert and mountain communities. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the deserts until Sunday evening. The dry heat with become muggy and humid. Monsoon moisture will push through the mountains and deserts bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 81-97°

Mountains: 91-100°

Deserts: 110-114°

