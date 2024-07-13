Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Natay's Saturday Forecast: Excessive heat remains in the deserts, monsoon moisture brings chance of showers

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 13, 2024

Marine layer bringing in the low clouds and fog for the coastal communities and some western valleys. The coastline will see partial clearing by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for the coast and inland areas throughout the weekend.

Increase temperatures will remain for the desert and mountain communities. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the deserts until Sunday evening. The dry heat with become muggy and humid. Monsoon moisture will push through the mountains and deserts bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 73-83°
Inland: 81-97°
Mountains: 91-100°
Deserts: 110-114°

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018