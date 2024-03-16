Watch Now
Natay's Saturday Forecast: Chance of showers, warmer weather early next week

Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 13:37:12-04

San Diego will experience partly cloudy conditions Saturday but we can’t rule out the chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Those chances much greater for the mountain communities. Little or no snow is expected with this system.

Chances of precipitation will decrease into early next week. Warmer weather arrives as high pressure settles into the area. Spring season begins Tuesday. Temperatures across the county will range from the high 60s to low 80s.

Near normal temperatures will remain for the middle of the week before a gradual cooling in the end of next week. Cloudier conditions and gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts will accompany the cooler conditions.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 65- 68°
Inland: 59-67°
Mountains: 51-58°
Deserts: 69-70°

