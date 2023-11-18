Natay's forecast: increasing showers, Santa Ana winds beginning of the week

Increasing showers are expected through this morning for the coastal and inland communities. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Patchy fog and party cloudy conditions for the mountain and desert.

Gusty winds will develop from the northwest Sunday over the mountains and deserts as the storm system makes its way out of the county. Santa Ana winds occurring Monday before weakening on Tuesday.

Dry and warm conditions are expected through the middle of the week before slight cooling develops around Thanksgiving.

Today’s highs

