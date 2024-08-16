Natay's Forecast: Another warm weekend ahead

Low clouds and patchy fog continues to linger near the coast and some inland areas Friday morning. By the afternoon hours, the marine layer will shift out bringing in the sunshine for those areas. We can expect warm temperatures throughout the county as we look to the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees Saturday but warming is expected for Sunday through Tuesday, with temperatures around five degrees above average.

San Diego County will remain dry through the weekend and for the start of next week but monsoon moisture will make its way in. It is expected to bring a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts during the middle of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-86°

Inland: 85-96°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 08-112°