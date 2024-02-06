Natalie's Forecast: Storm prompts watches, warnings, advisories across San Diego through Tuesday morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The storm system stalling over southern California is finally starting to make its way out, but not without another round of rain before it goes.

The ABC 10News Rain Futurecast shows another heavy round of rain moving across almost all of San Diego County starting at 10:00 a.m.

The north county will be hammered again before getting a break this afternoon, and then another round of precipitation rolls in overnight.

The second dose of heavy rain will span from the border up to Carlsbad around 12:00 p.m., and then steady rain will break into showery conditions for the remainder of Tuesday.

Flood watch : This remains in effect until Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. across all of San Diego County.

Flood warning : Issued around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday until Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Winter weather advisory : Begins at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening and expires at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. This advisory is impacting mountains in San Diego County above 5000 feet.

Mount Laguna is welcoming snow already, which will be consistent for the next couple of days.

Another storm system moves along the California coast on Wednesday, but will be much weaker in comparison.

Dry conditions won't return until the weekend.

Oceanside and Vista set new records for daily precipitation levels on Monday.

Oceanside recorded 2.88", compared to the 1.59" recorded in 1948.

Vista saw 1.87", breaking the 1976 record of 0.75".

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 59-60°

Inland: 49-64°

Mountains: 43-50°

Deserts: 60-64°

