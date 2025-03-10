Monday's Forecast - Warmest day of the week! Enjoy the sunshine, rain coming our way tomorrow

Happy Monday San Diego!

We had a great sunny weekend, and we’re starting off the week with great conditions, but expect them to change because we have some storms coming our way starting tomorrow.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, the Coast of San Diego will be seeing clear and sunny skies today and comfortable temperatures in the high 60s, inland valleys will be slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 70s, the mountains are looking at slightly chillier temps in the 60s and the deserts saying warm in the 80s.

Like mentioned those clear skies aren’t going to stay with us for long, we’re looking at a change of scenery in our skies starting tomorrow morning.

We’re anticipating two storms coming our way, Tuesday will bring most of our county up to an inch of rain, and with it a drop in temperatures across the county. But Thursday will bring another storm, adding another inch and a half of rain to our county and a drop in temperatures, about 5-10 degrees cooler than today. As temperatures drop, so does the snow level, down to 3,500 ft. Thursday morning and expect winds up to 55-65 mph in the mountains and deserts on Thursday.

Make sure you plan ahead for these weather changes for the rest of the week, and go enjoy that sunshine today if you can!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 55-69°

Deserts: 75-81°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

