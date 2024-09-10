Local nonprofit aims to boost county’s canopy coverage amid rising temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Scorching temperatures have San Diegans searching for shade across the county.

Tree San Diego, a nonprofit, has planted thousands of trees over the past decade, particularly in underserved neighborhoods where greenery is lacking.

“Our main goal is to expand our urban forest,” said Mandy Conry, program coordinator for Tree San Diego. “The difference between shaded and unshaded areas is astronomical.”

Conry explained that trees benefit communities in several ways: they provide shade, absorb carbon to reduce pollution, and cool the environment around them.

“The trees take water from their roots, transform it into vapor, and release it into the air, creating a cooling effect,” Conry said.

According to data from Tree San Diego, underserved neighborhoods have fewer trees and aren’t fully benefiting from their advantages.

“The fewer resources a community has, the harder it is for them to maintain trees and keep them alive,” Conry said.

Currently, San Diego County has about 13% canopy coverage. Tree San Diego aims to boost that to 35% by 2030, in line with the county’s Climate Action Plan.

Tree San Diego will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an event on Oct. 10.