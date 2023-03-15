Heavy rain causes San Diego River to overflow, flood in Mission Valley

There was flooding near Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley early Wednesday morning, as the San Diego River spilled onto the street.

Barricades blocked both entrances keeping drivers away.

A few hours later, as the water level continued to rise, police began blocking off streets surrounding the area due to flooding concerns and safety. San Diego Fire and Rescue officials say they’ll be monitoring flood conditions for most of the day.

Heavy rain pounded San Diego County forcing the closure of streets around Mission Valley

There was also flooding on Interstate 78 near El Camino Real, where flooded roads caused issues for the east and westbound lanes, forcing CalTrans and CHP to divert traffic.

Off of Quarry Road in Spring Valley, more flooding was present. Road barriers and road closed signs were back up, keeping cars away from this area as water flooded the streets.

And while most situations prevent obvious signs of flooding, sometimes it’s not that clear. That’s why lifeguards say it’s best to turn around if you see any water, because it doesn’t take much to get you stuck.