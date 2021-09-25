Hail, Lightning, and Rain Drenches San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) - An early autumn storm generated on-again, off-again downpours punctuated by flashes of lightning and booming thunder throughout the San Diego area Friday.

The wet and blustery conditions, churned up by a low-pressure system circulating over northern Baja California, put an end to lingering summery warmth and delivered anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to nearly two inches of precipitation across the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Active weather in the county this afternoon, watch for flooding rain. pic.twitter.com/PNlJ9ewaQ0 — Angelica Campos (@10NewsCampos) September 24, 2021

A Beach Hazard Statment is in effect along the coast until 7 p.m. for the threat of lightning.

Repair crews have restored electrical service to all about 600 homes and businesses affected by those afternoon power outages across parts of central and southern San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The causes of the blackouts, which initially left more than 4,000 customers without power, are under investigation, SDG&E reports.

The cloudbursts led to road flooding in various locations over the afternoon, among them Campo Road at North Bonita Street in Spring Valley; southbound Interstate 5 near Civic Center Drive in National City; westbound state Route 94 near Avocado Boulevard in Casa de Oro; Campo Road near Via Mercado and Jamacha Road at Willow Glen Drive in Rancho San Diego; and westbound I-8 near College Avenue in Del Cerro.

Rainfall totals as of 5:15 p.m. included 1.92 inches at Boucher Hill; 1.69 in Pala; 1.68 in the Palomar area; 1.49 in Mesa Grande; 1.04 in Descanso; 0.89 in La Mesa; 0.56 in Point Loma and University Heights; 0.5 in Mission Valley; 0.48 at Lindbergh Field; 0.44 on Mount Laguna; 0.39 in Harbison Canyon; 0.38 at Birch Hill; 0.37 in Lemon Grove; 0.18 at SeaWorld San Diego; 0.15 in Valley Center; 0.14 in Agua Caliente; 0.12 in Pine Valley; and 0.04 in San Felipe.

This weekend will be much more comfortable with low to mid-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

It’s raining at our @10News studio right now! Thunderstorm activity is ACTIVE across San Diego county. I’ll have all of the alerts this evening. Don’t forget to send your photos/videos of what you’re seeing! pic.twitter.com/lZriBi1ykD — Leah Pezzetti (@leahpezzetti) September 24, 2021