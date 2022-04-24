Gusty winds, warm days expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Santa Ana conditions were expected to prevail over San Diego County through Monday, with fair skies, gusty northeast winds along the coastal foothills and very warm days, the National Weather Service said.

Northeast winds were predicted to strengthen again early Monday with gusts to 35 mph in the offshore wind-prone pass and foothill locations.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 74 to 79 degrees with overnight lows of 49 to 56. Western valley highs were expected to be 83 to 88, and in the foothills 78 to 83 with overnight lows of 49 to 55.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 69 to 76 with overnight lows of 41 to 50, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 87 to 92 with overnight lows of 54 to 64.

By Tuesday morning, a shallow marine layer could return low clouds, patchy fog and much higher humidity to coastal areas, where it was expected to be much cooler, the NWS said.

Increasing onshore flow was forecast to spread cooler marine air inland during the week, with areas of night and morning low clouds and fog at times.

Strengthening onshore flow was likely to bring gusty westerly winds to the mountains and adjacent desert areas Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday has some potential to produce precipitation, but probabilities for anything significant were very low through the end of this week, forecasters said.

Northwest wind gusts may briefly reach or exceed 20 knots in the outer coastal waters Sunday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.