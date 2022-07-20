Another warm, muggy day for most of the county today.

Wednesday brings the heat to places east of the coast. Along the coast, daytime highs will peak in the 70s, which is on track with seasonal average. The heat increases the farther east you head. Inland and mountain communities will see mostly 80s today, but some 90s could appear. Deserts skyrocket into the 110s.

A High Surf Advisory is in place along the coast through 8 a.m. Thursday. Sets could get up to 6-8 feet.

In the deserts, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 8 p.m. Friday with heat peaking at the end of the workweek in that part of the county.

It will still feel muggy and more humid than normal due to moisture kicking into the region, although we're not expecting measurable rain this week. It's not until early next week that temperatures cool off a few degrees and the return of monsoon storm chances return.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 81-88°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 110-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. If you need a place to beat the heat, check out these Cooling Centers.

Follow ABC 10News Weather Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti on Facebook at Leah Pezzetti 10News, or Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @LeahPezzetti.