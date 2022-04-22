Free seeds offered on Earth Day at San Diego public libraries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The City of San Diego is handing out free seed packets at its Public Library locations on Earth Day as a way of encouraging San Diegans to grow food on their own and “create a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle.”

Those interested in the packets can head to any Public Library on Friday to pick them up. City officials said each library will have different types of seeds to choose from, including carrots, melons, and herbs.

City officials noted: “Three packets of seeds are available per person, per library visit, while supplies last.”

Library Director Misty Jones said, “The free seed program was a big success in 2021 and we’re happy to be able to do it for a second year. The program is a great way for residents to connect with their library, nature and people in their communities.”

According to the city, the free seeds were donated by Vlada’s Seeds of Life and Ahern Seed Company.

More information can be found at https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library.