Earth Day bringing us mild temps and light breezes all across our region

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

Mother Nature seems to be in a good mood this Earth Day, gifting us with another day of mild temps and mostly pleasant weather across the region.

Here’s today's highs expected this Tuesday:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 65-73°

Deserts: 86-91°

Like we've been seeing lately, our mornings are starting gloomy and foggy today too, especially near the coast and some inland areas, but sunshine should break through by the afternoon.

Winds are also starting to pick up a bit.

By around 5 p.m. today, we’ll notice some light breezes across the region. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph in the mountains, and similar speeds in the deserts. The rest of the county will feel it too, but on the lighter side.

Looking ahead to tomorrow evening, winds will strengthen, especially in the deserts, where gusts could top 40 mph. Expect breezy conditions countywide as well.

So enjoy the fresh air, maybe step outside and soak up a little sunshine, it’s a beautiful Earth Day out there!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 65-73°

Deserts: 86-91°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.