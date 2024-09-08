Cooler conditions expected this week in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cooler weather is expected in San Diego County this week, with temperatures dropping more than 20 degrees by Wednesday, forecasters said Sunday.

A heat advisory remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Monday for the cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Vista, Oceanside, San Diego and National City, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's temperatures were in the upper 80s and 90s near the coast, 96 degrees in downtown San Diego and close to triple-digits a few miles inland.

A flood advisory was issued Sunday afternoon due to brief heavy rainfall affecting some parts of the county. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas was expected in Ramona, Valley Center, Escondido, San Pasqual, San Pasqual Indian Reservation and Rincon Indian Reservation.

Conditions will slowly cool this week, with downtown highs dropping to 84 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday, according to current forecasts.

Mountain areas were also experiencing extreme heat Sunday, with more bearable weather expected by Wednesday.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet, and a mixed south swell from 200 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

"Slight cooling will occur Monday, but temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees above normal. Much cooler Tuesday onward," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine weather conditions are expected through Thursday.

