Cool Sunday with sunshine peeks before next week’s rain chances!

Happy Sunday San Diego!

Yesterday was a cool and cloudy day across the county, and today will look pretty similar. If you like the dry weather, enjoy it while it lasts because we have some rain chances coming next week.

Coastal areas will see some cool temperatures in the low to mid-60s with partly clear skies today. It’s a nice day for a walk or run by the coast, but don’t forget sunscreen, the sun will peek through at times. Inland areas are slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mountains today seeing cool temps like yesterday, in the mid-50s to 60s. A wind advisory is in effect until 11 AM, with gusts up to 50 mph, secure any outdoor furniture!

As for the deserts, it will still be warm today, but temperatures will drop significantly by Tuesday.

Looking ahead, a series of storms in the Pacific Northwest won’t bring major storms here, but they will send some clouds and moisture our way.

Expect moisture on the windshield most mornings. We are also watching an incoming system that may squeeze out light showers Monday morning. Totals are forecasting to be tiny Monday morning, around 0.01”.

Chances for rain will extend through Friday, and with that comes a drop in temps for all our areas, coastals will be sitting at the low 60s by the end of the week and the mountains will be in the upper 40s most of the week. Deserts are expecting a drop as well, we're forcecasting 70 degrees - a major cool down from these past couple of days - by Tuesday.

All in all, I'd say enjoy today’s dry weather and peeks of sunshine before temperatures drop and rain moves in next week!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 64-67°

Mountains: 54-63°

Deserts: 77-82

