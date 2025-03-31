Chilly, gloomy start to the week in San Diego

Happy Monday, San Diego!

We’ve got a busy forecast to kick off the workweek, and if you’ve stepped outside, you already know - it’s gloomy, chilly, and breezy across the county, and that pattern is sticking around until the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts through 2 a.m. Wednesday, with winds reaching 40-50 mph and some isolated gusts as high as 60-70 mph. But the coasts and valleys aren’t safe from breezy conditions even tough they won't be under the advisory, expect strong winds between 25-35 mph in those areas too.

Out on the water, a Gale Watch will be in place from 3 p.m. tomorrow through 9 a.m. Wednesday, making for some rougher conditions offshore.

We’ll also be tracking rain chances through the end of the week, with showers picking up this afternoon. Totals will stay minimal; coastal and valley areas can expect .05-.15” of rain, while coastal slopes in the mountains could see closer to .15-.60”.

And if you think today is cold, temperatures are set to drop even further Tuesday through Thursday, staying well below average for this time of year.

But there is some good news! Temperatures will come back to normal by the weekend, so after this chilly stretch, we can at least look forward to a warmer Saturday and Sunday ahead!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 72-79°

