Angelica's Forecast: Warm today, cooler by Mother's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It'll be mostly sunny in the afternoon Thursday in San Diego County.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning through Friday due to the shrinking marine layer otherwise mostly sunny skies will prevail.

Mother's Day will bring mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low-60s in the mountains and mid-90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing to sunshine, though some coastal areas may only see partial clearing.

ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Angelica Campos was at the Carlsbad Flower Fields with a look at how your Mother's Day Weekend is shaping up to be.

