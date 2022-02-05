Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022: Dry conditions, warm up coming

items.[0].videoTitle
6 a.m. forecast for Feb. 5, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 12:58:56-05

Santa Ana winds will keep us dry with warmer temperatures for next week.

They won't be as strong on Saturday, but it could meet advisory criteria by Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s this weekend and become even warmer next week. By Wednesday, some parts of the county will see highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal with 80s for inland communities.

Sunny skies and warm weather will be the trend through next week. The nights will remain chilly, but not as cold as the last few nights with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 68-73°
Inland: 65-75°
Mountains: 52-61°
Deserts: 68-71°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @MelissaMecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija`10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018