ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022: Dry conditions, warm up coming

Santa Ana winds will keep us dry with warmer temperatures for next week.

They won't be as strong on Saturday, but it could meet advisory criteria by Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s this weekend and become even warmer next week. By Wednesday, some parts of the county will see highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal with 80s for inland communities.

Sunny skies and warm weather will be the trend through next week. The nights will remain chilly, but not as cold as the last few nights with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 65-75°

Mountains: 52-61°

Deserts: 68-71°

