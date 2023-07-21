ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast July 21, 2023: Heat continues into the weekend

The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect in our inland communities. Temperatures inland will be in the 90’s. You may also feel some gusty winds.

The mountains and deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Today could be the day the desert hits 120 degrees.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s. The patchy fog you see on your morning commute should clear by lunchtime.

Monsoonal moisture returns this weekend. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts Sunday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-89°

Inland: 88-102°

Mountains: 95-102°

Deserts: 117-121°

