SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another hot and muggy day on tap!

A Heat Advisory remains in the inland valleys and mountains, and an excessive heat warning is in effect for the desert. Along the coast, highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, and inland neighborhoods will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monsoonal moisture continues to bring a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 85-99°

Mountains: 92-102°

Deserts: 113-117°