SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Communities west of the mountains are experiencing another cloudy start. By this afternoon, the marine layer will move toward the coast. It will rebuild by tonight bringing another slight chance for light showers.

Highs along the coast and inland will be in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will return this weekend bringing a warm and dry weekend.

Wednesday Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 59-69°

Deserts: 84-88°