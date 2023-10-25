ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Some light showers and cool temps to wrap up week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a struggle to see sunshine for most of the valley and coastal communities thanks to a push on onshore flow from a system sweeping east to our north and a coastal eddy. Westerly winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts over the next 24 hours, gusting up to 40-50mph with isolated gusts up to 55.

We'll have a greater chance for widespread showers tonight through Thursday morning; totals will be light, about a few hundredths of an inch.

Thursday will be a rinse and repeat of Wednesday, but we'll be running cooler. We'll start cloudy, and some models show a window of clearing in the afternoon, especially for the valleys.

Daytime highs remain cool and below seasonal through Saturday.

We're looking forward to mild Santa Anas Sunday through Tuesday. The shift in winds will bump temperatures and increase winds while lowering humidity levels, elevating fire danger.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71

Inland: 68-73

Mountains: 63-72

Deserts: 81-83

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.