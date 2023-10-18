Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Oct. 18, 2023: Foggy start, then warming up today

Posted at 4:32 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 07:32:51-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We have a gray start to the day! The coastline has a dense fog advisory until 9am. Visibility in some areas may drop to less than a quarter-mile, so be careful on the roads and avoid your high beams in dense fog. A small amount of fog may linger on parts of the coast into the afternoon.

This afternoon we'll be slightly warmer than yesterday. The coastline can expect mid 70s to low 80s, while many inland neighborhoods will reach near 90 degrees.

Inland neighborhoods will have a heat advisory tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week. Ramona may hit 97 degrees tomorrow, breaking a temperature record. Lake Cuyamaca may also break a temperature record.

Temperatures around the county will cool down substantially over the weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 72-84
Inland: 85-93
Mountains: 77-91
Deserts: 94-99

