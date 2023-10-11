ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Oct. 11, 2023: Cool, Fall-like weather next several days

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sweater weather returns, as we get a cool and wet start to the day. Overnight drizzle brought measurable rainfall to some parts of the county. San Diego picked up .01" at the airport, while Vista had one of the highest totals at .12". Poway was also among the highest totals, with .07" rain overnight.

More patchy drizzle is expected for Friday morning.

This afternoon the coast will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. San Diego will hit 72 degrees. Inland neighborhoods will see low to mid 70s, with Escondido reaching 73. That places Escondido 9 degrees below seasonal averages.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for mountain and desert communities until 5pm. Those parts of the county may see wind gusts as fast as 55 miles per hour today.

Conditions remain cool until the weekend, when we'll see a warming trend that will bring the county several degrees above seasonal averages.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74

Inland: 70-76

Mountains: 61-72

Deserts: 85-91

