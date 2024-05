SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You're waking up to gray skies again in our coastal and inland neighborhoods. We won't see much clearing along the coast today, but it will clear to partly cloudy skies inland. May gray is here to stay for the next week.

Gusts will build to about 45 mph in our mountain and desert communities by Friday.

We will welcome a slight warm-up this weekend.

Wednesday Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 95-98°