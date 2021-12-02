Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Dec. 1, 2021: More dense fog, cooler temperatures

Another Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Thursday morning. Cooler temperatures and sunshine are expected in the afternoon.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 10:45:49-05

Another Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, continuing until 10 a.m. Unlike the advisory Wednesday morning, this one stretched all the way to inland valleys as well. Thursday morning, some of the hardest-hit areas for visibility included North County communities like Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad, plus inland areas like El Cajon, Kearny Mesa and Jamul. Fog is expected to continue through the next few mornings.

Temperatures are on a cooling trend. Into the weekend, daytime highs will continue to drop. Saturday looks to be the coolest day of the next week with mid to upper-60s along the coast and lower 70s inland. That's right on track with seasonal averages for this time of year.

Sunday and Monday, highs will see a brief warming as Santa Ana winds return, ushering in warm and dry air. That warming is short-lived though, as temperatures cool back down starting Tuesday.

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 63-70º
Inland: 70-79º
Mountains: 69-75º
Deserts: 80-85º

