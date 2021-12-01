Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Dec. 1, 2021: Dense fog clears to sunny skies

A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 9 a.m. Wednesday, then sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures return to San Diego County.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:47:17-05

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for San Diego coastal areas through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Some areas, including San Diego, Imperial Beach and Carlsbad saw visibility drop down to less than a mile.

Heading into Wednesday afternoon, sunshine will return. Highs are expected to hit the lower 70s along the coast and lower 80s inland. This is much warmer than where we should be for this time of year. Seasonal norm is typically upper 60s for most coast and inland communities.

A light Santa Ana wind event continues Wednesday, bringing breezy winds inland and to the mountains. Gusts could get up to 30 or 40 MPH.

Thursday, there will be changes. Winds will shift to a more onshore flow pattern, ushering in cooler air. This will help the marine layer build through the next few days. This will also help temperatures drop as we head into the weekend. Coastal areas drop back down to average in the upper 60s for the weekend and inland will see lower 80s.

Sunday and Monday of next week will bring more Santa Ana winds, bringing back warmer temperatures.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 69-74º
Inland: 80-85º
Mountains: 68-75º
Deserts: 82-87º

