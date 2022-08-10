Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Aug. 10, 2022: Drier today, monsoonal moisture into the weekend

Posted at 8:55 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 11:55:38-04

The chance for storms diminishes today, but builds again Thursday through the weekend. Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts, but anything from sprinkles to a few storms will be possible even for the coast and inland areas.

Monsoon flow continues for a while, potentially for the next two weeks. Monsoon season goes through the end of September so we'll see this pattern on and off through then. It will be warm again in the inland parts of our county.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 76-73
Inland: 89-94
Mountains: 83-99
Deserts: 99-108

