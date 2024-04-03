ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed., April 3, 2024: Sunshine continues Wednesday, but rain is incoming

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Happy Wednesday!

We have another dry and warm day with light winds is in store. Enjoy the warm weather today because a low-pressure system is incoming. By Friday, some communities will plummet more than 30 degrees.

This system will bring rain, snow and gusty winds. Our models show a little more than half of an inch at most of the rainfall across the county. The snow level is at 3500 feet.

We will dry out by this weekend. Another chance for rain arrives on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs: 
Coast: 67-71°
Inland: 73-78°
Mountains: 66-74°
Deserts: 86°

