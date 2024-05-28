ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tuesday, May 28, 2024: May gray persists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday is going to look and feel a lot like Monday.

Marine layer clouds will create patchy fog on your morning commute. By this afternoon, the marine layer will hug the coastline. The coast will become partly cloudy, with highs near seasonal for this time of year. Inland neighborhoods will be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

Mountains and deserts will see wind gusts reach up to 35 mph this evening.

Tuesday Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-80°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 100-104°

