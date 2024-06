SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — They call it June Gloom for a reason. Gloomy nights and mornings will continue for the rest of the week. You might even see drizzle on your morning commute.

It will be warmer in coastal and inland communities on Wednesday but a bit cooler on Thursday.

The desert will hit the 110° mark by Friday.

Wednesday Highs:

Coast: 69-77°

Inland: 76-89°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 107-111°